Whitefish officials to discuss requiring face masks at special meeting

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld is calling an emergency meeting with the Whitefish City Council to discuss the possibility of requiring masks in public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 in the Whitefish City Council Chambers which is located at 418 East Second Street.

The event will be streamed live and also will be open to go in person to the public.

Mayor Muhlfeld strongly encouraged people to wear masks in public spaces in Whitefish on July 6 but had not made it mandatory.

But the mayor stated that if people did not follow masking suggestions the city would consider moving forward and making it mandatory.

The City of Whitefish is encouraging people who want to provide public comment to email City Clerk Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org by 9:30 a.m. on July 14 -- prior to the meeting.

According to the city of Whitefish, an emergency ordinance requires a two-thirds vote of the whole Whitefish City Council for passage and remains effective for no more than 90 days.