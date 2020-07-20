Whitefish's Great Northern Bar & Grill reopens after COVID-19 closure

WHITEFISH — UPDATE - JULY 20, 2020 5:05 PM

Great Northern Bar and Grill Office Manager Katie Rommereim says local health officials determined the employee was exposed to Covid-19 the day after their last shift at the Great Northern.

“We probably would’ve been fine anyway, but we wanted to take the steps to shut down, analyze the situation, make sure that we protect employees, customers, their families, everybody because we don’t want this going any further,” said Rommereim.

Rommereim says the Great Northern are strictly enforcing state and city-mandated mask requirements.

She says masks must be worn at all times by customers unless seated at their table.

ORIGINAL POST - JULY 20, 2020 11:23 AM

A popular Whitefish restaurant has reopened after being closed down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Great Northern Bar and Grill -- which announced on July 11 that it was temporarily closing -- opened back up to customers on Monday morning.

A social media post states a deep cleaning was performed and there have been "no further positive employee test results since we closed last week."

The employee who tested positive has been quarantined for eight days and is recovering.

The social media post also states that local health officials determined that the employee was exposed the day after their last shift at The Great Northern Bar and Grill.