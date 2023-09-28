Watch Now
Covid-19 spike sparks questions about homeless shelters

Derek Joseph/MTN News
People attend an open house to ask questions and share concerns about the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter on September 6, 2023.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 22:40:50-04

MISSOULA — When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the City of Missoula designated the former Sleepy Inn as a quarantine site for those experiencing homelessness.

But as COVID-19 cases spike across the nation, the motel is no longer available for those purposes in Missoula.

But city officials say they still have procedures in place in the event someone tests positive for COVID at either the Poverello Center or Johnson Street shelter.

The executive director of the Poverello Center, Jill Bonny, says there is no problem with COVID right now at either shelter, but tests are available for those feeling ill.

They also have recommendations for those who are experiencing symptoms.

“Our guests are another story they don’t have anywhere else to go so if they have symptoms it could be the nasty cold that’s going around and not Covid and so if we’re not aware that they’ve tested positive for Covid we really ask and encourage our guests and our staff to wear a mask if they are experiencing symptoms just to help keep the spread low but we’re not requiring that at this time.”

Bonny also said there is no current plan in place to open an additional quarantine shelter.

