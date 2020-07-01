4 people found dead in Olney ID'd as investigation continues

KALISPELL — Authorities are releasing more information about a Tuesday incident that left four people dead in Olney.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says 42-year-old Emily Mohler, 41-year-old Cody Nevins, and 3-year-old Piper Barge are believed to have been stabbed to death by 39-year-old Kameron Barge. Kameron Barge was found deceased about a half-mile away from the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was the ex-husband of Emily Mohler.

A 7-year-old, whose name will not be released at this time, was able to escape the scene and run to a neighbor’s home.

Sheriff Heino told MTN News that they’re treating this case as a triple homicide, suicide. Multiple law enforcement agencies are still investigating the scene. All four deceased people have been taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for autopsies.

Maren Siu/MTN News 4 people were found dead in Olney on June 30, 2020.

"This heinous crime is unexplainable. Our thoughts and prayers go to the family. This has shocked our staff, our community and has left more questions then answers. I ask that the community support the family. The loss of any loved one is hard, but the loss of a child and a family is unexplainable," Sheriff Heino stated in a news release.

Court documents indicate Emily Mohler alleged years of abuse from her estranged husband Kameron Barge and she had filed for three orders of protection against him in the last year. Emily Mohler accused Kameron Barge of physically assaulting her on numerous occasions -- including fracturing her skull in November of 2015.

On May 25 of this year, Kameron Barge allegedly twisted Emily Mohler's hoodie around her neck and threw her to the ground while screaming that he was going to murder her this summer. The incident occurred in front of their two children. Emily Mohler also accused Kameron Barge of attempted rape in the spring of 2019.

She filed for divorce in August of 2019. Emily Mohler and Kameron Barge were scheduled to appear in Flathead County District Court for a hearing on the dissolution of their marriage on June 30 -- the day of the homicide.

-information from Sean Wells included in this report