Menu

Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Abandoned stolen cars near Kalsipell lead police to suspects

items.[0].image.alt
Kalispell Car Thefts Map
Posted at 9:17 AM, Nov 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-13 11:28:08-05

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports several cars were stolen and abandoned west of Kalispell early Thursday, consistent with activity that has been seen over the last several months.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate boot prints in the snow that lead them to a residence near Batavia Lane. A search warrant was applied for and contact was made with two youths.

Numerous pieces of property were recovered from multiple thefts and information was obtained regarding their involvement from numerous previous thefts in the Batavia area, dating back to as far as November 2019, according to a news release.

Both juveniles were arrested and transported to the Missoula juvenile detention facility The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KPAX Streaming App