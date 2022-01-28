Arrest made after threat against CMR High School

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) was made aware of a potential threat to CMR High School on Thursday.

The GFPD said the threat involved an action against the school on Friday and that the threat referenced firearms and explosives.

Police announced Thursday afternoon that Henry Douglas Lenning, 56, had been arrested on a charge of felony intimidation in connection with the threat.

At this point, there is no word on whether police believe that Lenning had the means to carry out the threat, or any possible motive.

The news release states that GFPD detectives, including School Resource Officers, “are confident the threat to CMR High School has been identified and resolved.”

Tom Moore, superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools, said there will be no change in school schedules as a result of this incident.

No other information has been released at this point.

