Arson suspect arrested in connection with Great Falls fire

Dohnavin Stanley
Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 15:15:33-04

GREAT FALLS — Dohnavin Brook Stanley has been arrested in connection with Tuesday's fire at the Fox Hollow apartments in Great Falls.

The fire resulted in 10 residents being displaced and killed one cat. No residents or firefighters were injured.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, Stanley lived at the apartment complex, and reportedly made statements to officers that gave them probable cause to believe that he was involved.

No other details are available at this point, including any possible motive or how the fire was started.

Stanley, 22 years old, is facing charges of felony arson and felony criminal endangerment.

