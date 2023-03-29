ATF joins investigation into pipe bomb found near Old Steel Bridge in Kalispell

KALISPELL - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the Flathead County Sheriff's Office in the investigation of a pipe bomb that was found Tuesday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the ATF is assisting in trying to find any possible physical evidence, such as fingerprints, that may have been on the device which was found by a pedestrian near the Old Steel Bridge.

Investigators are also working to see if they can locate where the parts and pieces were purchased or came from in an effort to find who created and placed the bomb.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office explosive team blew up the pipe bomb on Tuesday evening.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report