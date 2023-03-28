Watch Now
Flathead law enforcement investigating possible pipe bomb near Old Steel Bridge

Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 16:09:18-04

KALISPELL — Flathead County law enforcement is on the scene of a possible pipe bomb near the Old Steel Bridge in Kalispell Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the sheriff's office is investigating a report of a pedestrian who stumbled upon an alleged pipe bomb around 1:00 p.m.

Heino says if they deem the alleged pipe bomb dangerous, they will call in the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Explosive Team to finish the investigation. '

They are asking the public to avoid the Old Steel Bridge area in Kalispell while the investigation continues.

We will continue to update this story.

