Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Authorities identify suspect jailed in connection with St. Ignatius crimes

Lake County Jail Inside
MTN News file
The inside of the Lake County Detention Center in Polson.
Lake County Jail Inside
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 12:16:09-04

ST. IGNATIUS – Authorities have released the name of a man who was arrested on Thursday, July 21, 2023, in St. Ignatius.

The St. Ignatius Police Department reports Aaron Robert Wienke was wanted for absconding while on probation.

Wienke — who is in the Lake County Detention Center — may face additional criminal charges in connection with Thursday’s incidents which drew a large police presence to St. Ignatius.

Wienke — also known as Aaron Ramirez — has been convicted of crimes in Cascade and Philips counties, according to Montana Department of Corrections records.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!