Authorities identify suspect jailed in connection with St. Ignatius crimes

ST. IGNATIUS – Authorities have released the name of a man who was arrested on Thursday, July 21, 2023, in St. Ignatius.

The St. Ignatius Police Department reports Aaron Robert Wienke was wanted for absconding while on probation.

Wienke — who is in the Lake County Detention Center — may face additional criminal charges in connection with Thursday’s incidents which drew a large police presence to St. Ignatius.

Wienke — also known as Aaron Ramirez — has been convicted of crimes in Cascade and Philips counties, according to Montana Department of Corrections records.