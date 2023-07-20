Watch Now
Suspect arrested following string of crimes in St. Ignatius

St. Ignatius Sign
The St. Ignatius Police Department reports that over a 72-hour span, they received multiple reports of burglaries in the town.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jul 20, 2023
ST. IGNATIUS – A large law enforcement presence was seen in St. Ignatius on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The St. Ignatius Police Department along with the Flathead Tribal Police, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol were working to find a suspect in a series of crimes.

St. Ignatius Police Chief Jason Acheson says the suspect — who was arrested — was wanted for a string of crimes, including criminal and traffic offenses that happened on Thursday.

Chief Acheson stated on social media that the suspect is now behind bars at the Lake County Detention Center where he is being held on initial charges.

No further information is being released at this time although Chief Acheson says additional charges may be filed against the suspect.

"We would like to thank the various citizens who called in with tips to help us apprehend the suspect. We would also like to thank the multiple law enforcement agencies that assisted in his capture,” Chief Acheson stated.

