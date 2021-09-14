Belt man sentenced for trafficking meth

GREAT FALLS — A Belt man, who admitted trafficking methamphetamine in Cascade County, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Monday.

Lance Winslow Stoddard, 51, pleaded guilty on May 26 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Prosecutors alleged that Stoddard had been trafficking large quantities of meth in the community from about 2016 to June 2020.

Individuals told law enforcement officers that Stoddard had drug sources in Las Vegas and California.

In September 2019, agents learned that Stoddard was traveling to Las Vegas to buy three pounds of meth - the equivalent of about 10,872 doses.

Officers conducted controlled purchases of meth from Stoddard in October 2019.

During an arrest of Stoddard in December 2019, law enforcement searched Stoddard’s car and found baggies with powder residue and two firearms.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Stoddard to 38 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Judge Morris also ordered Stoddard to pay a $10,000 money judgment and to forfeit firearms.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Betley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

