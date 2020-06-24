Menu

Bigfork casino robber sentenced to 5 years in prison

Mark Thorsell
Samantha Starks -- who was accused of robbing The Jackpot Casino in Bigfork in November of 2019 -- has been sentenced to five years at the Montana Women’s Prison.
Samantha Starks
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 24, 2020
KALISPELL — A woman accused of robbing The Jackpot Casino in Bigfork last November has been sentenced to five years at the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings.

Samantha Starks -- who was sentenced in Flathead County District Court on June 11 -- was also ordered to pay more than $5,000 in restitution to the casino.

Starks pleaded guilty to Felony Robbery by way of no contest on April 29.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Henio says Starks used a handgun to rob the casino on Nov. 12, 2019.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, but Bigfork schools were forced to go into lockdown.

