Billings police investigating casino robbery

Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 21, 2022
BILLINGS — Billings Police are investigating a suspected robbery at a Heights casino Sunday night.

Officers responded to the call involving two female suspects at the Magic Diamond casino at 1524 Main Street at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

One of the suspects allegedly fired a handgun into the air during the holdup, but no one was injured, according to Billings Police Sgt. Bret Becker.

The two fled in a blue car that was later found on King Avenue East. One was arrested, according to Becker.

