Butte-Silver Bow Police investigating bomb threat at Town Pump

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow police evacuated Town Pump Store and Casino at 531 South Montana Street in response to a bomb threat.

A male had gone to St. James Healthcare and reported that there was a bomb near the store.

When police arrived, a suspicious device was found near the store.

The device was wired to a bicycle that was parked near the front of the store.

Butte-Silver Bow police contacted Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton for assistance.

The Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit responded to the scene.

The EOD unit determined the device was not dangerous and cleared the scene at 2 a.m.

"I would like to thank Sheriff Dutton and his EOD unit for their assistance in dealing with this incident in such a professional manner," said Sheriff Lester in a release.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Butte Police at (406) 497-1120.