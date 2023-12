FERNDALE — The man who is accused of killing one woman and injuring two other people in a shooting earlier this month in Ferndale was supposed to be in court Thursday, December 21, 2023, but the case has been postponed.

Mathew Vitek is now scheduled to appear in court on December 28.

He is facing felony charges on one count of deliberate homicide and two counts of deliberate homicide for the December 10 shooting.

We will continue to keep you updated on this case.