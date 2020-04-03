Criminal investigation underway into Bigfork shots fired incident

KALISPELL — A criminal investigation is underway regarding a high-speed chase that ended with shots fired in downtown Bigfork last month.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the chase started at around 7 a.m. on March 24 when a male reported his truck stolen near Glacier Park International Airport.

Law enforcement found the vehicle in the Evergreen area, with a female driver, identified as Awndry Lynn Francisco, inside. She was not the owner.

Francisco led law enforcement to Bigfork where Sheriff Heino says an officer fired a weapon in self-defense -- no one was injured.

Sheriff Heino added that Francisco was arrested and interviewed and is now in the Flathead County Detention Center.

Francisco – who is charged with criminal endangerment -- is expected to appear in court later this year.

