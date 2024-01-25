Downtown Missoula graffiti investigation continues

MISSOULA — An investigation into a recent string of vandalism and graffiti in downtown Missoula is continuing.

The Missoula Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying a person who "may have valuable information" about the recent incidents, a social media post states.

Anyone with information about the person in the above photo — or who has information that can help the investigation — is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 and reference case #2024-2645.

People who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.