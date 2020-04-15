Evergreen structure fire considered suspicious

EVERGREEN — Authorities say that a blaze that heavily damaged an Evergreen home earlier this week may have been a case of arson.

Evergreen Fire Marshal Ben Covington says that investigators are treating the Monday morning structure fire on Evergreen Drive as suspicious.

He told MTN News that according to witness statements, it is possible someone may have started the fire on purpose.

The Flathead County Fire investigation Team -- which is comprised of fire chiefs in the Valley -- are experts in determining a fire's cause and origin.

Covington explained that investigations like this can take months and sometimes even warrants can be involved.

He says the team is waiting on some more interviews and for more evidence to come back.

