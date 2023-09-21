Ex-boyfriend of missing Dixon woman sentenced on firearms charges

MISSOULA — The former boyfriend of a missing Dixon woman was sentenced to prison on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

A judge had found Michael Blake DeFrance guilty on all counts, including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm on May 1.

DeFrance has been sentenced to 21 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Thursday.

He was convicted in 2013 of assaulting his then-girlfriend, Jermain Charlo.

Charlo has been missing since June of 2018, although the charges in this case are not related to her disappearance.

DeFrance's attorney stated an appeal will be filed following the sentencing.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

- information from Jill Valley included in this report.