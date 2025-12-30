Fentanyl discovered during Christmas Day drug bust in Beaverhead County

DILLON — A Christmas Day traffic stop in Beaverhead County resulted in two people behind bars on multiple drug charges.

According to a social media post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 25, 2025, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team was on patrol in the area of the I-15 Business Loop when deputies observed a vehicle being operated by a man with outstanding warrants.

A traffic stop was conducted, and during the stop, deputies located fentanyl powder, which, according to the release, was recently classified as a weapon of mass destruction due to its extreme potency and danger. Deputies reportedly took proactive steps to ensure their safety and the safety of the public. The man was arrested on multiple charges.

A subsequent search warrant was executed at a nearby hotel room connected to the investigation, where deputies located additional dangerous controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. A woman located in the hotel room was arrested on charges related to possession of dangerous drugs.