Flathead man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend's home

KALISPELL — A Flathead Valley man is accused of shooting into his ex-girlfriend's home while she was home Wednesday evening.

Matthew Clark Burns has been charged with a felony count of assault with a weapon following the incident.

A Columbia Falls man told police that someone fired a bullet into his residence located in the 900 block of 4th Street West in Columbia Falls at approximately 7:45. p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

The homeowner said he heard a loud bang and thought his washer had blown up.

Columbia Falls Police responded to the scene and spoke to a woman at the residence who said she was in her bedroom when the bullet entered the house.

Officers observed a bullet hole in the bedroom window as well as a bullet hole in a mirror on the opposite wall.

They also found a .30 caliber bullet located inside an adjoining closet.

MTN News

The woman told police she had a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Burns.

While police were on the scene they noticed the suspect's vehicle driving slowly in the vicinity.

Columbia Falls Police knew from prior experience that the vehicle belonged to Burns.

Burns was detained for questioning and police observed a .30 caliber AR-10 style rifle in his car and numerous spent shell casings, according to court documents.

Police say Burns' blood alcohol content was .226 when he was arrested.

Burns faces up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison if convicted.