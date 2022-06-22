Watch
Fugitive with Montana ties sought

Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 22, 2022
Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre is wanted out of Bonneville County for Aggravated Battery and use of a deadly weapon. Last year he shot someone in his apartment complex with a rifle. He missed court in February 2022 and has been on the run. He has connections to Massachusetts, Florida, Nevada, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho.

He is to be considered Armed and Dangerous. He also has a very distinctive tattoo on his right arm of a “Laugh Now, Cry Later” face. If someone sees Walter they are requested to call local law enforcement or the phone numbers on the bottom of the poster.

