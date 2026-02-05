Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crime and Courts

FWP seeking info on moose killed near Bozeman

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks received a report on January 28 of a dead moose about two miles up the trail.
BOZEMAN — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) game wardens are seeking information on a bull moose that was shot and killed along Middle Cottonwood Trail near Bozeman.

FWP received a report on Jan. 28 of a dead moose about two miles up the trail. FWP staff found the moose carcass intact, though its antlers had shed naturally, with a single fatal bullet wound.

Middle Cottonwood Trail is on the west side of the Bridger Range, just north of Bozeman.

Anyone with possible information about this incident is encouraged to visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

