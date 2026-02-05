Jury finds Crow Agency musician guilty of child-sex abuse

BILLINGS — A prominent Crow Agency musician was found guilty in federal court Wednesday of sexually abusing a minor on the Crow Reservation, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Jared Cordell Stewart, 54, was found guilty by a jury of one count of abusive sexual contact of a child after a three-day trial. He faces up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and not less than five years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Federal prosecutors argued in court documents that a girl initially accused Stewart of abusing her in July 2020, but she later denied the abuse during a visit with law enforcement.

In October 2021, police interviewed the girl again. She told officers that Stewart abused her many times, beginning when she was seven or eight years old. Others in the home told police they saw Stewart entering the girl's room at night after she showered. Another girl said Stewart made inappropriate comments about her and approached her in her bed, but after she refused his advances, she believes he targeted the victim, according to Alme.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 4 before U.S. District Judge Susan Watters.

Stewart is a prominent Crow Agency-based musician who has released several studio albums and performed around the region, according to Four Points Press. He is also a former Crow Tribal legislative representative for the Black Lodge District, elected in 2001 after the new Crow constitution was enacted.