Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Driver dies in a rollover crash in Liberty County

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a man died in a one-vehicle crash in Liberty County on Tuesday.
Driver dies in a crash in Liberty County
MTN News
Driver dies in a crash in Liberty County
Driver dies in a rollover crash in Liberty County
Posted

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Liberty County on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

It happened just before 9 p.m. along State Highway 224 north of the town of Joplin.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 63-year old man from Chester was northbound in a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, and the driver over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to re-enter the road and into the ditch on the left side of the road.

The vehicle "tripped" and rolled several times.

The MHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle by the impact.

He died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP crash report says that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but that excessive speed may have been a factor.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader