Investigation into Corvallis fatal arson fire continues three years later

HAMILTON - Thursday marks the third anniversary of an arson fire in Corvallis that claimed the lives of three people.

A fire broke out in the early morning hours of July 6, 2023, in a four-plex on the 1000 block of Main Street, taking the lives of three of the four residents who lived on the second floor.

David and Shandell Dewey, and William Gay died in the blaze which investigators quickly determined was intentionally set.

Another fire was started on the same floor of the same building four days earlier, but it was put out before causing any injuries.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is asking once again for the community’s help in solving the case and is looking to talk with anyone who has not yet spoken with law enforcement.

Advancements in forensic analysis have opened previously unexplored investigative avenues and no scenario or potential suspects have been ruled out, a news release states.

The Sheriff's Office is currently working with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) fire investigators.

According to the release, experts believe it's likely the person who started the blaze sustained significant burn injuries to their hands and/or arms.

Investigators are continuing to review video, retest evidence, and reconstruct the events surrounding the fire.

"Community members remain a vital resource as we seek answers and are confident you can further the effort," the release states.

The Sheriff's Office is asking people to think back to July 2020.



Did you see anything in the area that was unusual or notice anyone you did not recognize in town during this time frame?

Did you notice anyone who had curious injuries?

Did you observe a person’s sudden departure from the area?

Did you interact with anyone who seemed intensely interested in the case or maybe someone who took significant efforts to avoid talking about it?

Did you observe anyone who seemed to have an abrupt change in mood, lifestyle, or appearance around this time?

If there is anything else that sticks out in your memory during that time period, please contact us.

A designated phone line and email address have been set up to share information, which can be done anonymously. Call 406-363-3033 or email sheriff@rc.mt.gov and ask for Lieutenant Hudson.

People can also use the "submit a tip function" on the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office app for smart devices or contact Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.