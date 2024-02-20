Investigation into weekend shots fired incident in Missoula continues

MISSOULA — The investigation into a Sunday incident where shots were fired in Missoula is continuing.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says detectives are continuing to look into what led up to a gun being fired near the intersection of Johnson Street and West Kent Avenue.

Bennett says the man taken into custody, now identified as Martin Pelayo-Olmedo, is being held on pending charges of criminal endangerment after firing a gun at the Montana Rail Link Park.

"The Police Department would like to reassure the community that the situation is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and we remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents," a news release states.

Bennett says that while some people near the incident have reported hearing gunfire passing by them, no injuries have been reported.

MPD asks that residents north and east of the Montana Rail Link Park check their homes for any potential bullet holes that could be important to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the Sunday evening incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.