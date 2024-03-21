Judge leaves bail amount unchanged for woman charged in Montana teen's death

BOZEMAN — At a bail modification hearing for Lilly Laroque—accused of vehicular homicide while under the influence in the death of Manhattan teen Delaney Doherty — Judge Andrew Breuner left Laroque's bail amount unchanged at $150,000.

It's the second bail modification hearing for Laroque, who was initially held on a $500,000 bond in December.

That amount was reduced to $150,000 weeks after she was charged.

Several members of the public showed up for Thursday's bail modification hearing, with many wearing pink shirts in support of the Delaney family.

Laroque remains in custody as of Thursday, March 21, 2024.

(earlier report)

Lilly Laroque, who has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence, was initially held on a $500,000 bond in December, which was then lowered to $150,000 a couple of weeks later at her first bail modification hearing.

“We wanted that bond to be maintained at half a million. We didn’t want it to be $150 [thousand], so it’s very disappointing that we are going into this hearing that there’s a chance that it could be decreased,” Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell said.

Cromwell also noted that during a February omnibus hearing, Judge Andrew Breuner decided that he wanted to hold another bail modification hearing. Cromwell says neither the prosecution nor the defense team requested the upcoming hearing.

Prosecutors allege that Laroque was likely texting while driving and under the influence of marijuana and the drug Lorazepam when she allegedly crashed head-on into Doherty's vehicle on Aug. 3, 2023.

As of March 20, Laroque remains in custody. Her second bail modification hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center.