Kalispell woman sentenced to prison for fraud

KALISPELL — A Kalispell woman who embezzled almost $500,000 from a local company has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced on Wednesday.

Rita Ann Pierce, 59, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud in March of 2025.

The case involved Pierce Manufacturing, a family-owned business that began in 1974. The company began as a welding shop but morphed into a manufacturing shop. The case arose because Pierce Manufacturing was unable to figure out why it was not making any money, according to a news release.

The company ordered an audit, which uncovered that Rita Pierce had embezzled money while working as the bookkeeper.

Prosecutors say Pierce covered the fraud by entering fraudulent names in the ledger and making the transactions appear legitimate despite the money going into her private bank account. The investigation determined Pierce embezzled nearly $497,000 between 2016 and 2020.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.