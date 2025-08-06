MISSOULA — The Western Montana Fair is in town with plenty of food vendors this year, including a sweet tradition run by student volunteers from Hellgate High School.

"Cotton candy is our main thing because we've been doing it for a while. We like to keep the tradition alive," said a Hellgate band volunteer.

Hellgate High School gathers student volunteers each year to raise money for band trips and opportunities, helping provide essential resources for the music program.

Check out how the Western Montana Fair helps out the Hellgate High School bands:

Hellgate HS students serve up cotton candy to support band program at Western Montana Fair

"We're raising money for Hellgate vans, for equipment and travel," Canyon Sky told MTN.

Sky, a student volunteer whose passion for drumming drives him to dedicate hours of his time at the fair, can be found serving up colorful treats to fairgoers.

"Hey, you got a solid cotton candy right here," Sky said while handing a freshly made treat to a customer.

Watch related coverage: 2025 Western Montana Fair kicks off in Missoula

2025 Western Montana Fair kicks off in Missoula

Families line up to satisfy their sweet tooth through this student-led tradition that continues until the fair closes on August 10.

"I'm a drummer myself, so I'm very passionate for bands and being able to help out and raise money is such a gift to me," Sky said.

The funds raised will support everything from equipment rentals to scholarships, with every dollar making a difference for the band program.

"Thank you for supporting Hellgate bands. Appreciate all of you," a volunteer said to customers.

MTN News The Western Montana Fair is in town with plenty of food vendors this year, including a sweet tradition run by student volunteers from Hellgate High School.

The Western Montana Fair also features other vendors, including Montana Barbecue, Sweet Adelines, and Sweaty Yeti Shave Ice spread throughout the fairgrounds.

Every day — except for on August 10 — the fair runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.. On closing day, the fair finishes at 8 p.m.

Click here to check out a schedule of what's happening at this year's Western Montana Fair.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.