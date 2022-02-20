Lame Deer man pleads guilty to manslaughter for stabbing death

BILLINGS - A Lame Deer man accused of fatally stabbing another man during an argument at a Crow Agency convenience store on the Crow Indian Reservation admitted in federal court Thursday to a manslaughter charge.

James Posey Fisher Sr., 35, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Fisher faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Sentencing was set for July 8. Fisher remains detained pending further proceedings.

Federal prosecutors alleged in court documents that on June 28, 2020, at the Teepee Station convenience store in Crow Agency, Fisher stabbed the victim, previously identified as 34-year-old Dane Fisher, once in the chest. The victim died of a single stab wound before reaching the hospital.

James Fisher and the victim were with other individuals and were drinking heavily, prosecutors said in a press release. At some point, Dane Fisher started teasing James Fisher about a fight the previous evening, saying he had to finish what he had started. James Fisher and the victim began arguing in a car that James Fisher was driving and continued the argument when they got out at the convenience store.

The argument turned physical. Witnesses thought it was only a fist fight until Dane Fisher backed up suddenly, ran a short distance and collapsed. Witnesses realized the man had been stabbed because he was bleeding. James Fisher jumped back into the car and drove away. He was arrested at a later date.

Dane Fisher was a standout basketball player for St. Labre.