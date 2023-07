KALISPELL - A large police presence is being seen Monday in the Sky Gate Road area of Kila.

The Kalispell Police Department — along with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI — are conducting a search warrant.

According to a news release, the “large police presence which will continue for an undetermined amount of time.”

There is no threat to the public and people living nearby will be able to access their homes.

We will have additional information once it becomes available.