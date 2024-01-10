Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Law enforcement investigation underway in Missoula

Target Range Crime Scene
Derek Joesph/MTN News
Crime tape surrounding a home near the intersection of South Avenue and Sunlite Lane in Missoula on January 9, 2024.
Target Range Crime Scene
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 19:45:04-05

MISSOULA — Law enforcement is investigating an incident in the Target Range area of Missoula.

Crime tape can be seen surrounding a home near the intersection of South Avenue and Sunlite Lane, in the area of Fort Missoula Regional Park.

Our reporter on the scene has been told there is an ongoing investigation involving the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Missoula Crime Scene South Avenue 1924

Specific details have not been released at this time.

MTN News has reached out to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office which says they expect to send a press release on Tuesday evening.

- Developing story. We will have additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader