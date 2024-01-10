Law enforcement investigation underway in Missoula

MISSOULA — Law enforcement is investigating an incident in the Target Range area of Missoula.

Crime tape can be seen surrounding a home near the intersection of South Avenue and Sunlite Lane, in the area of Fort Missoula Regional Park.

Our reporter on the scene has been told there is an ongoing investigation involving the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

MTN News

Specific details have not been released at this time.

MTN News has reached out to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office which says they expect to send a press release on Tuesday evening.

- Developing story. We will have additional information as it becomes available.