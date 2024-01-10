Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Death investigation underway following Tuesday incident in Missoula

Target Range Crime Scene
Derek Joesph/MTN News
Crime tape surrounding a home near the intersection of South Avenue and Sunlite Lane in Missoula on January 9, 2024.
Target Range Crime Scene
Missoula Crime Scene South Avenue 1924
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 15:49:28-05

MISSOULA — We are learning additional information about an incident that drew law enforcement to a home on South Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), two Montana Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a hit-and-run crash.

The investigation led them to a man at a residence in the 3800 block of South Avenue West.

But when the troopers arrived at the home, a 53-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to DCI.

It's MTN's policy not to cover suicides, but because we initially reported on this incident we're sharing this follow-up.

The man's name has not been released, but an autopsy is pending with a full investigation underway.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader