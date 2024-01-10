Death investigation underway following Tuesday incident in Missoula

MISSOULA — We are learning additional information about an incident that drew law enforcement to a home on South Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), two Montana Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a hit-and-run crash.

The investigation led them to a man at a residence in the 3800 block of South Avenue West.

But when the troopers arrived at the home, a 53-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to DCI.

It's MTN's policy not to cover suicides, but because we initially reported on this incident we're sharing this follow-up.

The man's name has not been released, but an autopsy is pending with a full investigation underway.