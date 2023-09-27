Watch Now
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kalispell parking lot

An investigation is underway after a September 27, 2023, at the Murdoch's in Kalispell.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 19:14:19-04

KALIPSELL — A person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio says law enforcement responded to the parking lot of Murdoch’s in South Kalispell shortly before 4:30 p.m.

One male was transported to Logan Health with a gunshot wound while another male was detained by law enforcement.

Venezio says the incident is isolated and there is no active threat to the public.

People are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

- information from Sean Wells included in this story.

