Man charged filed following Missoula “road rage incident”

MISSOULA — A man is facing an attempted deliberate homicide charge following a weekend incident in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold says 31-year-old Cody S. Johnson was been taken into custody in connection with what was initially reported to law enforcement as a "road rage incident."

Law enforcement previously told MTN News that police were dispatched to an incident in the area of Cooley Street where shots were fired on an unspecified number of victims at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The “Missoula Police Department has determined through their investigation the victims in this case did nothing to instigate the matter,” Arnold stated.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday afternoon. An investigation into the incident is continuing and no further information is being released at this time.