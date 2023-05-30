Man charged with assault with weapon after stabbing at Missoula homeless shelter

MISSOULA — A man has been charged with felony assault with a weapon following a stabbing incident at Missoula's homeless shelter on Friday.

Paul D. Binns appeared in Missoula Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Charging documents state police responded to the Poverello Center on May 26, 2023, for a report of a person who was stabbed.

When law enforcement arrived, they observed the victim had blood on his torso and jeans and was in a great amount of pain.

The victim identified as "B.D." was taken to St. Patrick Hospital for treatment.

The victim told law enforcement, the defendant, identified as Binns, struck him in the shower at the Poverello Center earlier in the day.

B.D. told police after he left the shower, he struck Binns because "Binns struck him in the shower first."

Law enforcement interviewed numerous witnesses and reviewed Poverello's security footage.

One of the witnesses said they tried to de-escalate the situation by telling Binns to calm down and "let it be."

The witness said he saw Binns attack the victim by the park bench and saw Binns stab the B.D.

Poverello staff employees told police that they asked Binns to leave following the fight in the shower.

The staff member observed Binns on top of the victim stabbing him three to four times outside the shelter.

During his interview with Missoula Police, Binns admitted to punching B.D. in the face in the bathroom after believing that B.D. was a threat by approaching him in an aggressive manner.

Binns said he was told by staff to leave. Binns told police that B.D. then came and punched the defendant later as the defendant was gathering his personal belongings to leave the facility.

The defendant told police he became upset after being punched. Binns told police he intentionally stabbed B.D. a few times in the back and legs.

Binns stated he felt B.D. was "wrong" for assaulting him in the lobby in retaliation for what happened in the shower.

Missoula Justice Court Judge Landee Holloway set Binns bail at $25,000. If he makes bail, he is prohibited from staying at the Poverello Center and can not possess any weapons.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 12, 2023.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.