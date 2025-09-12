Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man charged with attempted deliberate homicide in Butte shootout

Tony Sullivan appears in Butte District Court Thursday Sept. 11th.
BUTTE - One of three men accused in an Uptown Butte shooting incident in July appeared in district court Thursday morning to face an attempted deliberate homicide charge.

Tony Sullivan, who is charged with attempted deliberate homicide, entered a not guilty plea. He's accused of firing a gun from a car at a residence in the 500 block of Mercury Street the evening of July 13.

Another man, Tracy Gollette, is accused of firing a shot toward the vehicle Sullivan was in during this incident. The driver of the car, Sean McLaughlin, is facing the same charge by accountability. No one was injured in the shooting.

All three remain in jail.

