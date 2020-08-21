Menu

Man charged with driving into Kalispell home, killing sleeping man appears in court

Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 21, 2020
KALISPELL — The man who is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Kalispell home killing a person who was sleeping was arraigned in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.

Thomas Owen LeFevre, 20, of Arizona pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence.

The charge filed in the case carries a maximum term in the Montana State Prison of 30 years and a maximum fine of $50,000.

Robert Dale Meier, 59, of Kalispell died on June 20 after LeFevre drove into a bedroom where Meier was sleeping in a home on Rocky Cliff Drive.

A jury trial in the case has been set for Jan. 4.

