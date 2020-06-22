Kalispell victim killed while sleeping identified

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff has released the name of the Kalispell man killed by a suspected drunk driver that drove into his house while sleeping.

Sheriff Brian Heino says the victim is Robert Dale Meier, 59, of Kalispell.

The Montana Highway Patrol responded to the crash Saturday night on Rocky Cliff Drive near Kalispell.

MHP says the driver, a 20-year-old man from Arizona, identified as Thomas Owen LeFevre, was traveling east on Rocky Cliff Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road, striking a house.

The vehicle drove into a bedroom where Meier was sleeping.

MHP says alcohol and speed are suspected factors in this crash. LeFevre was booked in the Flathead County Jail Sunday night.