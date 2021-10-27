Man charged with Missoula vehicular homicide appears in court

MISSOULA — The man who is accused of initiating a high-speed chase in Missoula that ended in a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger appeared in court on Wednesday.

Kemari Parks is charged with vehicular homicide and criminal endangerment for allegedly driving about 30 mph over the speed limit through Missoula on Oct. 20.

Court documents state that during the pursuit with law enforcement, Parks hit several parked vehicles before crashing. A passenger in his car suffered severe injuries and later died at the hospital.

During his Wednesday court appearance, it was revealed Parks was also injured with injuries to his face and head.

Bail was set at $250,000 and Parks is scheduled to appear in court again next month.