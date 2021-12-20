BUTTE — A man is dead after a shooting in Butte Sunday night, according to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release that Butte Police, A-1 Ambulance, and Butte Fire Rescue responded around 6:55 p.m. Sunday to a reported shooting on the 800 block of South Main Street in Butte.

A 42-year-old Butte man was taken to St. James Healthcare with gunshot injuries.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to Sheriff Lester.

The release said several people at the residence have been detained or questioned, and evidence has been recovered from the scene.

Sheriff Lester said the investigation is active and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No further details were released.

