Man facing 4 felony charges after shooting at multiple people in Hungry Horse

HUNGRY HORSE — A man is behind bars and facing four felony charges following an incident where he shot at multiple people in Hungry Horse on Sunday.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Adrian Sebastian Gengler is facing three counts of felony assault with a weapon and one count of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person.

No one was injured in the incident but court documents state that Gengler shot at four people, hitting two vehicles, one of which was occupied, outside of Canyon Foods on U.S. Highway 2 East.

Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.

Deputies found Gengler crouched down behind a post office box on the north side of the building. He surrendered his weapon and then fled from police and was apprehended shortly after.

After speaking with witnesses, it was found that Gengler had shot a vehicle driving away with two people inside. Held a gun on one man and shot at him as he was getting in his car. And fired two shots at another man who lives behind Canyon Foods.

Gengler admitted to authorities that he had used methamphetamine the day of the incident.

He was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center following the incident and is being held on $175,000 bail.