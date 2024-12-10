Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man jailed after shots fired in Hungry Horse

Deputies were called to the area of 8900 U.S. Highway 2 East in Hungry Horse shortly after 8:45 p.m. for reports of a man firing a gun outside of a store.
120924 HUNGRY HORSE SHOOTING.png
MTN News
120924 HUNGRY HORSE SHOOTING.png
Posted
and last updated

A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at several people on Sunday evening in the Flathead.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN deputies were called to the area of 8900 U.S. Highway 2 East in Hungry Horse shortly after 8:45 p.m. for reports of a man firing a gun outside of a store.

Law enforcement also received reports that the man — identified as 28-year-old Adrian Gengler — had shot at a person and had fled the scene on foot.

Sheriff Heino says deputies responded to the scene, and found Gengler behind a building with a handgun. He was then arrested.

Following interviews with witnesses, Sheriff Heino says it was determined that Gengler allegedly shot at four people with the gunshots hitting two vehicles.

Gengler was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center following the incident.

No injuries were reported.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader