Man jailed after shots fired in Hungry Horse

A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at several people on Sunday evening in the Flathead.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN deputies were called to the area of 8900 U.S. Highway 2 East in Hungry Horse shortly after 8:45 p.m. for reports of a man firing a gun outside of a store.

Law enforcement also received reports that the man — identified as 28-year-old Adrian Gengler — had shot at a person and had fled the scene on foot.

Sheriff Heino says deputies responded to the scene, and found Gengler behind a building with a handgun. He was then arrested.

Following interviews with witnesses, Sheriff Heino says it was determined that Gengler allegedly shot at four people with the gunshots hitting two vehicles.

Gengler was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center following the incident.

No injuries were reported.