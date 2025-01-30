Man facing charges following sexual assault in Stevensville

HAMILTON — A man is facing several charges including sexual assault following an incident at a home in Stevensville earlier this week.

Treavor Alvin Wiley, 38, of Victor has been charged with felony aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, felon strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Court documents state the assault happened on Jan. 28 at a home on Three Mile Road in Stevensville.

The victim's boyfriend contacted the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office to report his girlfriend had been sexually assaulted and choked and that Wiley was still inside the home.

The victim had told her boyfriend that Wiley had choked and raped her and it was believed Wiley was on drugs, according to court documents.

The woman told a deputy who responded to the scene that Wiley had been taking care of her animals while she was out of town.

When she arrived home, she found Wiley hiding in a closet. Court documents state he then assaulted her after an argument.

A judge set Wiley’s bond at $50,000.