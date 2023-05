KALISPELL - Police in Kalispell have arrested a man in connection with an indecent exposure incident at the Kidsports Complex.

The Kalispell Police Department reports that 26-year-old David Scott Whitford was arrested on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Whitford has been booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of indecent exposure to a minor.

Whitford is accused of exposing his genitals at the Kidsports Complex on April 29.