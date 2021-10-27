Man shot and killed in Evergreen identified

KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Evergreen earlier this week.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the victim was 51-year-old David W. Meacham of Kalispell.

Meacham was shot during a confrontation behind the Kmart in Evergreen at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday.

No arrests have been made as the investigation into the death continues.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call (406) 758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.