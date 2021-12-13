Man suspected of stealing packages from porches in Butte arrested

BUTTE - A man was arrested on Saturday after a witness saw him allegedly attempting to steal a package from a porch in Uptown Butte.

Curtis Cline, 35, of Butte, was arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after a witness saw Cline allegedly attempting to steal a package from a porch in the uptown area.

The witness began following Cline, who was driving a black Dodge pickup that matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved in thefts of packages from porches over the past three weeks.

The citizen relayed information about where the pickup was going, and a Butte Police officer intercepted the truck at the intersection of Excelsior and Gold streets.

There was a warrant out for Cline’s arrest from Butte City Court. Officers also observed several items that appeared to have been stolen recently in the string of thefts.

Officers obtained permission to search the vehicle and located items that had allegedly been stolen, including some checks and credit cards that did not belong to Cline. In addition, a substance believed to be heroin was also located inside the vehicle. A device to gain access to vehicles was also found in the truck.

Cline is charged with possession of dangerous drugs, theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and forgery. He remains behind bars in the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

