Man who removed Kalispell Ten Commandments monument ordered to pay restitution

KALISPELL — A Columbia Falls man who was found guilty of felony criminal mischief for removing the Ten Commandments monument outside of the Flathead County Courthouse in late June has been given a deferred three-year sentence.

Court documents show that Anthony Weimer is ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $6,900 to reimburse insurance policies held by the Montana Association of Counties for damage repair work to the monument.

Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy denied Weimer’s motion for a new trial.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman says Weimer wrapped chains around the monument, pulled it out of the ground behind his pickup truck, and then dragged it into the middle of the street.

Weimer was arrested in Kalispell shortly after the incident occurred on June 27. Weimer has no affiliation with any protest or demonstration groups in Flathead County, according to Chief Overman.

Weimer was released on his own recognizance.